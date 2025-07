🇹🇷 Real Madrid's Ömer Kutluay delivered a standout performance against Serbia at the EYOF.



Stats: 33 MIN | 30 PTS | 4/11 2PT | 5/9 3PT | 7/8 FT | 7 AST | 5 REB | 3 STL | 0 TO | 33 EFF | +23



2009-born 6'3" guard is a legitimate NBA prospect. Kutluay continues to impress with his… pic.twitter.com/BhFR10Y0EQ