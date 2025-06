More than 30 years ago, Željko Obradović won two national titles and one @EuroLeague 🏆 with @PartizanBC, together with Slaviša Koprivica and Ivo Nakić.



And now, he won the #ABALiga 🏆 with their sons – Balša Koprivica and Mario Nakić.



Some stories write themselves. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rfnFLXdNb2