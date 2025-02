The U.S. U-17 men's national team scored the most goals ever by a U.S. team in World Cup qualifying at any level in their 22-0 win vs. the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to US Soccer 🤯🇺🇸



Forward Chase Adams set a new record for most goals scored by a U.S. player in a World Cup… pic.twitter.com/XwpwRhUSn6