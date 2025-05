🔴🔵 Barcelona's big target for next season is Toko Shengelia. The Georgian veteran, who averaged 15.6 points and 5 rebounds per game this season in EuroLeague, will leave Virtus Bologna ⚪️⚫️ at the end of the season and his future should lie in Catalonia.



💶 A lucrative… pic.twitter.com/XqbJ8hilJr