𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐕𝐏 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 🏆 @Paobcgr owner Giannakopoulos and his son presents @nunnbetter_ with the award 👏



Family club and a trophy not just for Nunn, but for the team 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qryhgiA2eu